Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30

  • PTI
  • Damascus
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 00:27 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 00:18 IST
Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30
SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured

A fuel tank collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria's official news agency said

SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured

No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country's economy and infrastructure.

