2 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China

Two people were killed after a hotel used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus suspects collapsed in China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday as authorities pulled out 50 people from the debris. Around 70 people were trapped in the hotel that collapsed on Saturday in Quanzhou city of the province.

The hotel was used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control and had come in contact with the virus patients. State-run CGTN said two of the 50 people pulled from under the debris died.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors, according to local authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

