Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:08 IST
Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed on Monday. There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reporting 484 infections -- the highest number among Germany's 16 states.

In a bid to slow contagion, Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be scrapped across Germany, which could affect many events including Bundesliga football matches. NRW state premier Armin Laschet said he planned to follow Spahn's advice in scrapping large gatherings in the state, meaning that several football games, including Saturday's derby between Dortmund and Schalke could be played in empty stadiums.

Wednesday's game between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne would also be affected, said NRW health minister Karl-Josef Laumann. "I will let the clubs decide if they want to play without spectators or if they prefer to not play at all," he told public broadcaster ARD.

Also based in the region, second-division club VfL Bochum said Monday it has stopped selling tickets for upcoming matches. German Football League chief Christian Seifert has said the season must end by mid-May, in a sign that matches would likely be played behind closed doors in a bid to keep to the schedule.

With measures taken to halt the virus hitting the economy hard, leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition agreed an aid package. The coalition "is taking action in the corona-crisis. Besides medical protection measures, we have agreed on a big aid package for the German economy," tweeted Markus Soeder, leader of Merkel's Bavarian allies CSU, calling the package "comprehensive"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavi...

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the worlds largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and P...

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government aft...

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs: Joint statement by Opposition leaders.

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs Joint statement by Opposition leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020