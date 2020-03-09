Heavy rains claim 28 lives in Pakistan

At least 28 people have been killed and 65 injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan in the last six days, officials said on Monday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said 27 houses were completely damaged while 255 houses were partially damaged in the recent rains and thunderstorms.

Similarly, 67 farm animals also died in the rain. Most of the casualties were reported in roof-collapse incidents in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following the directive of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, tents, mats and other relief materials were distributed in Batagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan districts.

The provice's relief department has declared an emergency from March 7 to 14 to provide relief to the victims. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK since Wednesday last week, triggering flash floods and landslides..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

