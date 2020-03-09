Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains claim 28 lives in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:20 IST
Heavy rains claim 28 lives in Pakistan

At least 28 people have been killed and 65 injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan in the last six days, officials said on Monday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said 27 houses were completely damaged while 255 houses were partially damaged in the recent rains and thunderstorms.

Similarly, 67 farm animals also died in the rain. Most of the casualties were reported in roof-collapse incidents in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following the directive of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, tents, mats and other relief materials were distributed in Batagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan districts.

The provice's relief department has declared an emergency from March 7 to 14 to provide relief to the victims. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK since Wednesday last week, triggering flash floods and landslides..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: coalition

Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday. Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission...

Flag marches conducted in riot-hit northeast Delhi, other areas in view of Holi: Police

In view of Holi, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in several areas of the national capital which witnessed communal violence recently. Besides flag marches, peace meetings are being conducted in the riot-hit northeast Delhi...

Number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases rises to 319, health ministry says

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 319 from 273, the health ministry said on Monday.So far in Britain, three people who contracted the virus have died, the health ministry said....

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of Coronavirus ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020