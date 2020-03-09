Left Menu
Result of review of Lockerbie bomber's conviction to be announced this week

Scotland will announce on Wednesday the outcome of a review of the conviction on of the only man found guilty of the Lockerbie aircraft bombing that could allow his family to launch a fresh appeal, the body which has looked into the case said on Monday.

Pam Am flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people.

