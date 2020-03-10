Coronavirus : Trump proposes payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus. "We are seeing the Senate. We are going to meet House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody for discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief," Trump told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

"We will also talk about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they're not going to ever miss a paycheck," he added. US economy is witnessing a slowdown owing to coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 22 deaths in the country. So far there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Trump further said that he is working with leaders in the cruise ship and airline industry "very strongly" for potential relief from coronavirus-related losses. "We want people to travel to certain locations and not to other locations at this moment," he said. "We're working with the industries."

Trump also said the administration is in communication with the hotel industry, saying that "some places actually will do very well," but others may not. (ANI)

