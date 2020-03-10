Coronavirus : Trump proposes payroll tax cut
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus. "We are seeing the Senate. We are going to meet House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody for discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief," Trump told reporters at a briefing on Monday.
"We will also talk about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they're not going to ever miss a paycheck," he added. US economy is witnessing a slowdown owing to coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 22 deaths in the country. So far there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.
Trump further said that he is working with leaders in the cruise ship and airline industry "very strongly" for potential relief from coronavirus-related losses. "We want people to travel to certain locations and not to other locations at this moment," he said. "We're working with the industries."
Trump also said the administration is in communication with the hotel industry, saying that "some places actually will do very well," but others may not. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Senate
- Mitch McConnell
- Coronavirus
ALSO READ
US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh says he will not attend President Kovind's banquet for US Prez Donald Trump.
We are working on blue dot network for sustainable projects: US President Donald Trump after talks with PM Modi.
Brief but eventful: Ahmedabad wows Donald Trump