Japan imposes stricter restrictions on visitors from China, South Korea amid Covid-19 threat

Japan has imposed stricter travel restrictions for visitors from South Korea and China, which will last through the end of March, as part of enhanced efforts by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 10 (Xinhua/ANI): Japan has imposed stricter travel restrictions for visitors from South Korea and China, which will last through the end of March, as part of enhanced efforts by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Starting from Monday, travelers arriving from the two countries, including Japanese nationals, will be asked to stay at quarantine facilities here of their own volition for 14 days.

The designated quarantine facilities include hotels and the visitors will be asked to foot the bill under the Japanese government's plan, while Japanese nationals will be asked to self-quarantine at their own homes and avoid using cars or public transport. The quarantine requirements are also applicable to those who enter Japan from either country by way of connecting flights from another country, the government said.

Around 3 million visas that have already been issued to South Korean and Chinese nationals have been invalidated under the new restrictions. Those from the two countries who are already in Japan, however, will not have their visas nullified, the government said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday told a parliamentary session that Japan is also considering whether to slap similar travel restrictions on visitors from Italy as the country has seen a sharp spike in Covid-19 caseload. (Xinhua/ANI)

