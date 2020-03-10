Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope tells priests to go out and meet the virus sick

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:57 IST
Pope tells priests to go out and meet the virus sick
Pope Francis (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis urged Catholic priests on Tuesday to "have the courage" to go out and help those sickened by the novel coronavirus, hours after Italy was placed on a nationwide lockdown. "Let us pray to the Lord also for our priests, that they may have the courage to go out and visit the sick... and to accompany the medical staff and volunteers in the work they do," the pontiff said during a mass in Vatican City.

St Peter's Square in the Vatican -- in the center of the Italian capital Rome -- was almost empty on Tuesday with only a few dozen people walking around, most of them without masks. The Italian government has asked for people not to travel if they can avoid it and to avoid contact with the sick.

Officials passed a decree late Monday extending nationwide restrictive measures that had been put in place at the weekend in the hardest-hit northern regions. The restrictions -- including checkpoints on roads and in railway stations -- are set to remain until April 3.

Italy is the epicenter of the European virus outbreak with more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths so far. Globally, more than 110,000 cases have been recorded in over 100 countries, although health experts are hopeful that the virus has peaked in China, where it originated late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-EU privacy rules no obstacle to coronavirus fight; smartphone tracking a no-no

Europes privacy rulebook does not create obstacles to taking action to curb the coronavirus epidemic but mass tracking of peoples movements and contacts using smartphone location data would represent a clear violation.Technophiles support t...

Hungary PM says budget needs to be redrawn as "brutal change" looms

Hungary will need to redraw its budgets for 2020 and 2021 and offer major assistance to economic sectors worst hit by the spread of the coronavirus, which threatens brutal change, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday. Orban told busi...

Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may join the BJP as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to capture power ...

Incarcerated Omar Abdullah turns 50

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah turned 50 on Tuesday and spent the day at Hari Nivas here where he has been under detention for the last seven months. Detained under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA, Omar had a quie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020