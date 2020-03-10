China's Xi says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been "basically curbed" at its epicenter in Hubei province and it's capital Wuhan
Xi said "initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan," the official Xinhua news agency reported after the Chinese leader paid his first visit to the city since the crisis erupted in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
