Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Parliament speaker self-isolates after Italy visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:45 IST
European Parliament speaker self-isolates after Italy visit
Image Credit: Flickr

European Parliament speaker David Sassoli said Tuesday he had gone into self-isolation in his Brussels residence for two weeks after visiting his virus-struck native Italy. Sassoli, 63, said in a statement his decision was a "precaution" following the Italian government's announcement it was locking down all of the countries to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

"COVID-19 requires responsibility and prudence from everybody," he said. There was no indication he was infected. His aides said he had visited Rome last week -- when the capital was not yet under what were then regional lock-down measures -- and was not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The virus has been detected among a handful of EU staff, including at the European Council and the European Defence Agency. NATO headquarters, located on the outskirts of Brussels, has also reported its first confirmed case. The European Parliament was on Tuesday holding a truncated plenary session in Brussels instead of the usual site in the French city of Strasbourg because of worries over the new coronavirus.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in the European Union. On Monday the government in Rome ordered unprecedented quarantine measures for the entire population of 60 million, making it the first country to impose such a step nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

US says in talks with NATO allies to provide Turkey military aid

The U.S. is discussing with its NATO allies what they can offer Turkey in terms of military assistance in Idlib and discussing measures that may be taken if Russia and the Syrian government breaks a ceasefire, officials said on Tuesday.We a...

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

A Jerusalem district court on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned next week. Netanyahus lawyers had appealed for a delay, saying they neede...

Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in

Pune, taking number of confirmed cases in the city to foursenior official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020