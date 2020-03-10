US News Roundup: Key Michigan vote; Trump not tested for coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus. "The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, referring to the acronym describing the virus.

Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana. An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the customer to let her go. Since he booked the ride through a friend, she did not know his name.

Biden joined by Booker, Harris in show of unity ahead of key Michigan vote

Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him. Biden, the former vice president, squares off against Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan and five other states in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

U.S. airlines expand waivers for changing tickets through April

The largest U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to rebook tickets through April 30 without paying fees to change flights citing uncertainty about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak. Delta Airlines Inc said Monday it would waive change fees for customers who had previously booked tickets and are scheduled to travel through April 30.

Cheering cruise passengers return to California; now comes coronavirus quarantine

Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by a coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers on Monday as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, were to begin disembarking on Monday for transport to quarantine stations or hospitals, depending on whether they are well or need immediate medical attention.

Factbox: U.S. federal agencies take different paths on coronavirus

The U.S. government is restricting some of its 2.1 million employees from traveling and encouraging people to work from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 111,000 people in 105 countries. Federal agencies' directives to workers on how to manage the risks of the disease vary widely, however.

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday. "We'll be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that's a big number," Trump told reporters.

At a glance: Tuesday's Democratic presidential contests and state delegate counts

Six U.S. states will hold contests on Tuesday in the race to select the Democratic presidential nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's election. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont are in a two-way battle for the party's nod. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination, and Biden leads the delegate count heading into Tuesday's contests.

Biden aims for big Michigan win, while Sanders looks to keep White House hopes alive

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White House hopes alive. Biden, who claimed the position of Democratic front-runner with a sweeping series of wins last week in Super Tuesday nominating contests, could build a formidable lead in the race to pick a challenger to President Donald Trump with another round of decisive victories.

U.S. jury awards $100,000 in punitive damages to drivers of four VW vehicles

A U.S. jury in California on Monday awarded the drivers of four Volkswagen AG vehicles a total of $100,000 as punitive damages for being sold diesel vehicles that emitted excess pollution, although the amount awarded was a fraction of what was sought. The drivers, three individuals and a couple, are among some 350 people who opted out of a $10 billion U.S. class action settlement with the German automaker which agreed to buy back hundreds of thousands of its cars after it admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in September 2015.

