Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Indians arrested for entering US illegally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 10:34 IST
Four Indians arrested for entering US illegally
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com

Four Indians were among six people arrested by the US border authority here for entering the country illegally, officials said. US Border Patrol agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station arrested the six individuals in connection to a failed smuggling attempt last week. The border patrol agents stopped a vehicle and found that four of the occupants were citizens of India who entered the US illegally and not at a designated port of entry. A second vehicle involved was also stopped. All occupants from both the vehicles were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing, the officials said.

The drivers of both the vehicles were charged with felony alien smuggling, a charge that carries up to 10 years in prison. Two of the arrested were charged with improper entry by alien. "We have seen an increase in the amount of cross border activity over the last several months, leading to the arrest of several alien smugglers attempting to take advantage of the unique geographical make-up of the Massena Station's area of operation," Patrol Agent In-charge of Massena Station Wade Laughman said.

US Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of the nation's borders at and between official ports of entry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh....

WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case

The World Trade Organization WTO said on Tuesday that it is suspending all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020