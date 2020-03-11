Left Menu
Indian Envoy thanks Madagascar President for IOC membership, discusses bilateral relations

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the President of Madagascar Andry Raojoeline on Wednesday to thank him for India's inclusion at the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and discussed further progress in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and President of Madagascar unveil a postal stamp issued by the Madagascar Post to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the President of Madagascar Andry Raojoeline on Wednesday to thank him for India's inclusion at the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and discussed further progress in bilateral relations between the two countries. Ambassador thanked President Rajoelina for his government's support for India's entry as an observer at the IOC on March 6, 2020.

President Rajoelina said that it is natural for India to be an observer at the Indian Ocean Commission as the Indian Ocean gets its name from India. President also unveiled a postal stamp issued by the Madagascar Post as a part of celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

President Rajoelina thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending help and support for the flood victims of Madagascar. It is worth mentioning that Indian Naval Ship 'Shardul' arrived in the port city of Antsiranana on March 10 with 600 tonnes of rice for the flood victims of Madagascar.

Last month, India had sent INS 'Airavat' with relief materials to express solidarity with the people of Madagascar. During the meeting, the President also invited Indian investments in key areas of the economy such as renewable energy, health, and agriculture.

India was admitted as an observer at the Indian Ocean Commission along with Japan and the United Nations.The IOC is an intergovernmental organization that was created in 1982 at Port Louis, Mauritius. The intergovernmental body is composed of five African Indian Ocean nations: Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, and Seychelles. (ANI)

