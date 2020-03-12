Four injured in stabbing incident in northeast London - police

British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet http://bit.ly/39NKbVS early on Thursday. Seven were arrested for "violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray," the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.