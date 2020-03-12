Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: ;Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison; Pearl Jam postpones North American tour due to coronavirus and more

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era. The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, with Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno afterward denouncing the prison term as "obscene" and "cowardly" and saying the judge and jury "caved" under the pressure of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' is top global single for 2019

Billie Eilish's "bad guy", a pounding song that pokes fun at distorted perceptions, was named as the top global single of 2019 by the record industry. "bad guy", the fifth single from the 18-year-old American singer's first album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", was a hit across the world and the most listened-to track of the year.

Sony Pictures postpones 'Peter Rabbit 2' to August from March due to movie market disruption

Sony Pictures on Tuesday said it was postponing the release of the movie "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" to August from March, citing disruptions in movie markets. The decision followed the announcement last week that the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" would be postponed to November from its previously scheduled April release because of disruptions to movie-going in China and other parts of Asia due to the coronavirus.

Pearl Jam postpones North American tour due to coronavirus

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam, with hit songs including "Black" and "Even Flow", said on Monday it would postpone the first leg of its Gigaton Tour, which has 17 shows in North America and was set to begin March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak. "We are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," the band said in a letter on its website, adding that the postponed shows will be rescheduled.

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire aid show in Australia due to coronavirus warnings

Popstar Miley Cyrus has canceled a trip to Australia for a bushfire relief concert three days ahead of the show, citing recommendations that travel is curtailed to counter the spread of the global coronavirus epidemic. Cyrus, 27, who rose to fame with global hits like 'Party in the USA' and 'Wrecking Ball', was set to be the headline act for a concert on March 13 in Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, which the organizers have now called off.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. Hanks said that he and Wilson, who are both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

Rock band to beat virus restrictions by playing Paris show twice

U.S. rock band Nada Surf decided the show must go on when France, in the grip of the coronavirus epidemic, banned crowds of more than 1,000 people in indoor venues. To get around the ban, they will play the same Paris concert twice in one evening. Paris concert hall La Cigale said in a statement on its website that because of the government ban, the band had decided to play one set starting at 1900 on Wednesday evening, and the second at 2115 the same day.

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday. The festival, one of the biggest in the world, brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends and was due to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

'Mulan' goes on, Bond waits as Hollywood tracks virus spread

Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic "Mulan" on Monday, pushing ahead with the movie's rollout even though the coronavirus spread will keep the film out of China, the second-largest film market, indefinitely. At the moment, film studios have decided the show must go on at movie theaters in most of the world. The major exception is James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," which producers moved to November from April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

