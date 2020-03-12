Book's content on LM Singhvi 'honest', 'true to my knowledge', responds Sarosh Zaiwalla on allegation of defamation by Abhishek Singhvi

London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla has refuted the allegations of defamation made by Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, saying that he believes the contents of his book with regards to the politician's father LM Singhvi are "honest" and true to his knowledge. "I have said nothing derogatory in my book about Dr Abhishek Singhvi. In the International Arbitration case hearing before me, which was 25 years ago, he was indeed a junior counsel at that time. This is a true fact and cannot, therefore, constitute libel," Zaiwalla said in a statement.

"About the late Dr LN Singhvi, what I have said is what I believe to be honest and true to my knowledge. I am very sorry if I have offended Dr Singhvi, which was not my intention," he added. The Congress leader had sent a legal notice for criminal and civil defamation to Zaiwalla for allegedly defaming his family name by linking his father LM Singhvi to Bofors case in a book.

Singhvi, in the legal notice sent through his lawyer Jaiveer Shergill, sought a public apology from Zaiwala. The book 'Honour Bound - Adventures of an Indian Lawyer in the English Courts', which was launched last month, claims to be a detailed account of "legal adventures" of leading lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla. (ANI)

