Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book's content on LM Singhvi 'honest', 'true to my knowledge', responds Sarosh Zaiwalla on allegation of defamation by Abhishek Singhvi

London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla has refuted the allegations of defamation made by Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, saying that he believes the contents of his book with regards to the politician's father LM Singhvi are "honest" and true to his knowledge.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:05 IST
Book's content on LM Singhvi 'honest', 'true to my knowledge', responds Sarosh Zaiwalla on allegation of defamation by Abhishek Singhvi
London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla (L) and Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Image Credit: ANI

London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla has refuted the allegations of defamation made by Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, saying that he believes the contents of his book with regards to the politician's father LM Singhvi are "honest" and true to his knowledge. "I have said nothing derogatory in my book about Dr Abhishek Singhvi. In the International Arbitration case hearing before me, which was 25 years ago, he was indeed a junior counsel at that time. This is a true fact and cannot, therefore, constitute libel," Zaiwalla said in a statement.

"About the late Dr LN Singhvi, what I have said is what I believe to be honest and true to my knowledge. I am very sorry if I have offended Dr Singhvi, which was not my intention," he added. The Congress leader had sent a legal notice for criminal and civil defamation to Zaiwalla for allegedly defaming his family name by linking his father LM Singhvi to Bofors case in a book.

Singhvi, in the legal notice sent through his lawyer Jaiveer Shergill, sought a public apology from Zaiwala. The book 'Honour Bound - Adventures of an Indian Lawyer in the English Courts', which was launched last month, claims to be a detailed account of "legal adventures" of leading lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats' coronavirus bill 'unworkable' -Top U.S. House Republican

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives expressed strong opposition to legislation addressing the coronavirus that the Democrat-led chamber is expected to vote on on Thursday.The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at...

Canada wants U.S. answers on common border amid coronavirus, flight curbs

Canada will reach out to the United States to discuss the effect of President Donald Trumps unilateral decision to restrict travel from Europe and other issues tied to the new coronavirus outbreak, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday...

SPECIAL REPORT-Italy and South Korea virus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

In Italy, millions are locked down and more than 800 people have died from the coronavirus. In South Korea, hit by the disease at about the same time, only a few thousand are quarantined and 67 people have died. As the virus courses through...

Germany eyes liquidity help for airlines hit by coronavirus

The German government will meet representatives of airlines and labour unions on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and possible liquidity aid, an official said.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 30-day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020