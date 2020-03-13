Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of WikiLeaks. An entry in the U.S. District Court docket in Alexandria, Virginia, signed by Judge Anthony Trenga, also rejected a request by Manning to cancel fines which he had imposed for her refusal to testify and ordered her to pay fines totaling $256,000. Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California from Saturday through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday. No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks in Anaheim, California, a company representative said in a statement. U.S. states scramble to slow virus spread, prevent hospital collapse

From cancelling Broadway shows to closing schools, U.S. states are scrambling to slow the spread of coronavirus and stop hospitals from being overwhelmed with a surge in critically ill patients, as has been the case in Italy. After weeks of federal officials telling Americans they faced low risk from the virus, and with no widescale testing to track its spread, hospitals in hard-hit cities like Seattle are now fighting to save lives as COVID-19 tears through communities. 'People are terrified': Daily life on hold as Americans face coronavirus threat

In Texas, a photographer worries about paying his bills. In Pennsylvania, an aspiring dancer struggles with a canceled audition. In suburban Los Angeles, a mother wonders whether anyone will show up for her son's bar mitzvah. Across the United States, the coronavirus outbreak is shuttering schools, emptying sports arenas and clearing out offices as Americans practice "social distancing" - staying at least 6 feet (1.8 m) apart from one another - that health authorities say is necessary to slow the advance of the deadly pandemic. Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with a Brazilian government official who has since tested positive for the disease. The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, Trump brushed off concerns about his possible exposure to the virus, which has sickened more than 126,000 people in a worldwide pandemic. New York City declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, allowing him to use new powers as the number of confirmed cases rose to 95 cases in the city. "The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering," he told at a news conference. "Literally yesterday morning feels like a long time ago." He did not immediately issue new rules, but said he supported an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier on Thursday that banned gatherings of more than 500 people in the state. New York state bans gatherings exceeding 500 people on coronavirus fears

New York State will ban gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) , to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Establishments that can fit 500 people or fewer must halve their capacity, Cuomo said. Life upended for Americans as U.S. scrambles to contain coronavirus threat

From Disneyland to the U.S. Supreme Court, from Wall Street to Dodgers Stadium, nearly every facet of American life fell into turmoil on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak forced sweeping closures and economic disruption. As concern grew over a rapid spread of the virus that causes a sometimes fatal respiratory illness known as COVID-19, the U.S. stock market cratered anew, professional and college sports leagues suspended play, Broadway theaters went dark and many schools from Ohio to Texas shuttered. Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White House's response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election prospects. U.S. stock market indexes that Trump has touted throughout his term as evidence of his success plunged into bear market territory on Thursday - a day after he tried to calm Americans' fears with an Oval Office address that promised economic stimulus and a 30-day travel ban for Europeans. For Trump, grim reality of coronavirus settles in

After weeks of playing down the threat posed by the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that his re-election campaign rallies would have to be suspended, and he stopped shaking hands with foreign dignitaries. Welcoming Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House, Trump avoided the customary handshake. The two men bowed to each other instead. And the traditional handover of a bowl of shamrocks to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick's Day was canceled out of an abundance of caution, the White House said.

