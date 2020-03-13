Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Markets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows

Global markets suffered record falls on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy unveiled new measures to try to slow the spread of a disease that has infected more than 127,000 people worldwide. Travelers in Europe rushed to board flights to the United States after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from the continent, a decision that angered leaders there. A year documenting migration on the Rio Grande

A short stretch of the meandering Rio Grande - the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico - has been for a long time a focal point for migrants looking to head north, seeking a better life. In the first half of 2019, it became a scene of chaos and misery as unprecedented numbers of asylum seekers arrived, mostly Central Americans. Families fleeing poverty and gang violence sought to cross at a record rate, overwhelming the border patrol agents on the U.S. side. Merkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis

The coronavirus crisis is proving more of an extraordinary situation than the banking crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that her government's focus now was not how its budget works out. Speaking after meeting the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Merkel said her finance and economy ministers would present a "very comprehensive" package of additional measures to support German businesses on Friday. PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government's chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Britain and the EU also agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for next week in London due to the outbreak. U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq after deadly attack

The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member, U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday. One official said the strikes targeted five different sites, primarily focused on weapons storage facilities. Three officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not name the specific militia groups being targeted. 'It's ridiculous': Trump travel ban sows panic in European airports

Weary and confused travelers, many wearing face masks, rushed to board flights from European airports to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. His 30-day travel order applies to citizens of 26 European countries but excludes Britain and Ireland as well as American citizens. It takes effect from midnight on Friday. Canada battens down as Trudeau's wife tested for coronavirus and NHL suspends games

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested for the coronavirus, while schools are being shut down in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak. In a blow to hockey-obsessed Canadians, the National Hockey League suspended its season because of the outbreak, although it said its goal was to resume play "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent," so teams can compete for the Stanley Cup championship. Four towns locked down as Spain announces package to tackle coronavirus

Spain placed four towns under quarantine on Thursday and announced measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which the country's hoteliers described as a "tsunami" threatening the survival of their businesses. Catalan authorities began locking down four towns around the village of Igualada - 49 km (30 miles) north of Barcelona - after a significant outbreak in the area, top regional police official Eduard Sallent told reporters. Facebook, Twitter remove Russia-linked accounts in Ghana targeting U.S.

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down a network of Russian-linked fake accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria which targeted the United States. Facebook told reporters that the network, which it removed from Facebook and Instagram for engaging in foreign interference, was in the early stages of building audiences and was operated by local nationals, some wittingly and some unwittingly. Special Report: Italy and South Korea virus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

In Italy, millions are locked down and more than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus. In South Korea, hit by the disease at about the same time, only a few thousand are quarantined and 67 people have died. As the virus courses through the world, the story of two outbreaks illustrates a coming problem for countries now grappling with an explosion in cases. It's impractical to test every potential patient, but unless the authorities can find a way to see how widespread infection is, their best answer is lockdown.

