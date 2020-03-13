Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophia Gregoire Trudeau, has tested positive for Covid-19 after she showed flu-like symptoms upon return from the UK, according to local media. Trudeau himself, who has been in voluntary self-quarantine, is said to be "in good health," reported RT.

Sophie's tests came back positive on Thursday night, according to his office. A statement put out by the Trudeau's office said that Sophie will "remain in isolation for the time being."

She is feeling well, taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it said adding that health care professionals will "reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary." Sophie herself thanked everyone who has reached out to her with questions about her health.

"Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," she said in the message that was also tweeted. "Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," she said.

In her note offering encouragement, she said: "We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously. I send you all my courage and warm thoughts (but only 'get better' hugs from afar!)." Meanwhile, Trudeau is expected to address Canadians on Friday: "The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow," his office said.

He also conducted several meetings over phone speaking to leaders of Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom and participated in a special cabinet meeting of COVID-19, the statement read. (ANI)

