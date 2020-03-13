Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Iraq strikes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:40 IST
Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Iraq strikes

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes that they said targeted a pro-Iranian armed group in neighbouring Iraq. "The United States cannot blame others... for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation's reaction to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and fighters," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," he added. The statement was issued hours after the Pentagon said the US had launched strikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah armed faction.

The United States said the strikes targeted five weapons facilities across Iraq. It said they were carried out in response to the killing on Wednesday of two Americans and a Briton in a rocket attack on Taji air base.

Wednesday's attack was the 22nd on US installations in Iraq, including the American embassy, since late October. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Washington has blamed what it says are Iran-backed factions from the Hashed al-Shaabi network, a state-sponsored umbrella group that includes Kataeb Hezbollah, for recent similar violence.

Iran has always denied it backs Iraqi militias..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Hong Kong Issues Red Outbound Travel Alert On Countries In EU Schengen Area

HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS IT ISSUES RED OUTBOUND TRAVEL ALERT OTA ON COUNTRIES IN EU SCHENGEN AREA SAYS RED OTA URGES MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC PLANNING TO TRAVEL TO THE AFOREMENTIONED COUNTRIES TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS AND AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TR...

U.S. communities must act "proportionately" on coronavirus - Fauci

U.S. communities must take proportionate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nations top infectious disease official said on Friday as the United States sought to mitigate the impact of the illness. National Institute of ...

Coronavirus: NZC leaves it on players to decide on IPL participation

New Zealand Cricket NZC on Friday left it to its players to decide on their IPL participation -- if the T20 league takes place -- in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world. The extraordi...

Congress accuses TRS government of political vendetta in LS over arrest of party MP

The Congress and the TRS members verbally clashed in the Lok Sabha on Friday after Congress member Manickam Tagore accused the Telangana Police of arresting him in a false case and accused the state government in the state of political vend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020