BRIEF-Canada's chief medical officer advises cancelling all non-essential foreign travel

* CANADA HEALTH MINISTER PATTY HAJDU SAYS CANADA IN A CRITICAL WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY TO LIMIT SPREAD OF COVID-19

* HAJDU SAYS ADDITIONAL MEASURES ARE NEEDED FOR ALL CANADIANS IN ORDER TO PROTECT MOST VULNERABLE * CANADA’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ADVISES CANCELLING ALL NON ESSENTIAL TRAVEL OUTSIDE OF CANADA

* CANADA'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER SAYS ALL TRAVELLERS ARE BEING ASKED TO CONSIDER SELF-ISOLATION UPON RETURN BEYOND MANDATORY MEASURES ALREADY IN PLACE FOR CERTAIN REGIONS * HAJDU SAYS COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS A SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT AS WELL AS A CRISIS

* CANADA TRANSPORT MINISTER MARC GARNEAU SAYS CRUISE SHIP SEASON FOR VESSELS CARRYING MORE THAN 500 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL END-JUNE * CANADA'S GARNEAU SAYS OVERSEAS FLIGHTS COMING INTO CANADA WILL BE RESTRICTED TO A CERTAIN NUMBER OF AIRPORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

