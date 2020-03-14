Entertainment News Roundup: Nigeria's 'Rock Goddess' wants to change mind; 'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nigeria's 'Rock Goddess' wants to change people's minds

Singer Bianca Okorocha, aka Clay, is something unusual in the world of Nigerian music. In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26-year-old who calls herself the "Nigerian Rock Goddess" is trying to change long-held perceptions that rock is something alien to her country's music scene.

'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood coronavirus delays

The release of Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday. The film, starring Emily Blunt, which was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18, was the latest Hollywood movie to be pushed back because of the virus that has closed movie theaters in China, Italy, and many other nations.

AMC theaters to cut US capacity by half to fight coronavirus

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will cut seating capacity at U.S. movie theaters by half to allow space between filmgoers to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Friday. The effort will begin on Saturday and continue through April 30, said the company, which is the largest theater operator in the United States.

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexico's second-biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday. The decision to suspend the popular festival, planned for March 20 to 27, was taken due to "uncertainty generated by the spread of coronavirus in our country," organizers said in a statement.

Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music. Only 5% of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favorite music genre, compared to 12% across all age groups, a survey conducted by pollster CBOS in 2018 showed.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

Red carpet called off for London premiere of 'Mulan'

Disney's European premiere of "Mulan" in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet, organizers said on Thursday. Leicester Square is a popular spot for major film premieres, where stars are cheered by fans and walk the red carpet before going into the cinema. Thousands of people filled the square for the premiere of "Star Trek" in January this year.

From Eiffel Tower to Moulin Rouge, Paris landmarks close in virus clampdown

Paris' famed Moulin Rouge cabaret, the Louvre museum, and the Eiffel Tower were among top tourism landmarks that closed their doors on Friday after the government banned gatherings of more than 100 people to curb the spread of coronavirus. The cabaret, known for its high-kicking dancers, and many other venues including cinemas were caught on the hop by the televised lunchtime announcement by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple signs multi-year deals with major music labels: Financial Times

Apple Inc has sealed multi-year licensing deals with major music labels like Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music in recent months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The new contracts, however, do not include an agreement to bundle Apple Music with its television service, the report said, adding that a "super bundle" may be months away.

Tom Hanks' son confident dad will make full recovery

The son of American movie star Tom Hanks said on Thursday he was confident that the actor and his wife Rita Wilson would make a full recovery from the coronavirus. Colin Hanks also thanked fans for their support following the announcement on Wednesday that the actor, one of Hollywood's most beloved leading men, had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.

