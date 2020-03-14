Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miami mayor tests positive for virus after Brazilian event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 08:07 IST
Miami mayor tests positive for virus after Brazilian event

The mayor of the city of Miami has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting with a Brazilian senior official who was also in close proximity to President Donald Trump. Mayor Francis Suarez said in a Friday statement that he was not feeling any symptoms and advised anyone who shook hands with him or was close to him since Monday to self-isolate for 14 days.

Florida politicians such as US Sen. Rick Scott had expressed concerns about coming into contact with the Brazilian president's press secretary Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positive after joining Bolsonaro in a visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last weekend. As of Friday afternoon, Florida tallied 45 people in the state testing positive for COVID19, ranging in age from 25 to 83, the state health department announced. Two of them have died. Most appear to be travel-related but in more than a dozen cases, the route of infection was not immediately clear.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, and the vast majority of people recover within weeks. But it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. Public events in Florida are mostly shutting down after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended the practice of social distancing and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared an emergency on Thursday. Most theaters took their cue from Broadway in New York City, which said it would “go dark.” But producers of a traveling “Hamilton” show in South Florida told ticketholders that their show would go on. The Miami Herald reported that Miami-Dade's Arsht Center notified patrons via email on Thursday evening that no refunds would be issued for this weekend's performances.

“At this time, most performances are continuing as scheduled and refunds are not being offered,” Arsht Center president Johann Zietsman's email said. “We will continue to follow guidance from local government health officials, and will implement any new directives from those officials swiftly.” Hamilton actor Jon Viktor Corpus, who plays John Laurens in the traveling show, called the approach “disgraceful” in a Twitter reply to a Miami Herald post about it Thursday night. “I'm in the show. It's disgraceful,” Corpus tweeted. “The major concern is that the demographic of people most severely affected (by COVID-19) is the same demographic that comes to see our show.” For now, continuing with performance aligns with Miami-Dade's cultural programs, which also haven't canceled shows.

“We're not there yet,” said Michael Spring, a Miami-Dade official who oversees theaters and cultural programs. “But we might get there.” Suzette Espinosa Fuentes, vice president of communications at Arsht, told the Herald late Thursday the situation was “fluid” and that the center was reviewing its no-refund policy. "Our box office is fielding a lot of questions, so we are asking everyone to be patient with us,” she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. People from small South Pacific isla...

Honduras registers third coronavirus case, president says

Honduran authorities have detected the Central American countrys third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.Speaking on local television, Hernandez said a 64-year-old man was the latest case. The ma...

U.S. military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus

The U.S. military said on Friday that it will halt all domestic travel, with some exceptions, for service members, Defense Department civilians and their families amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.The memo, signed by Deputy Secretary of D...

India Open badminton cancelled for time being

The India Open badminton tournament was on Friday suspended at least till April 12 after the sports world governing body decided to halt all events from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Badminton World Federation BWF said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020