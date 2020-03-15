Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain imposes near total lockdown to fight virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 04:35 IST
Spain imposes near total lockdown to fight virus

Spain has followed Italy and imposed a near total nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus by banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the restrictions on movement on Saturday following a huge spike in the number of infections in this nation of some 46 million people.

They are among the measures introduced as part of a 15-day state of emergency officially declared by his government on Saturday. Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus since Friday evening, raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

The disease has so far claimed 183 lives in Spain. "The prohibition to circulate in the streets... must be followed starting today," he said in a televised address after a cabinet meeting that lasted more than seven hours.

Spaniards may leave home to go to work, "buy bread", go to the pharmacy and get medical care but "not to go have dinner at a friend's house", he added. Police would ensure the restrictions on people's movements are obeyed, the prime minister said.

"The measures which we have adopted are drastic and will unfortunately have consequences... but our hand will not shake to prevail against the virus," Sanchez added. "We will win this battle... but it is important that the price we pay for this victory be as little as possible." All stores except for pharmacies and supermarkets will close nationwide, the premier said.

Bars, restaurants and all shops except for supermarkets had already shut on Saturday for two weeks in the Madrid region, which accounts for over half of all infections. Most regional governments in Spain had already followed the example of Madrid and closed their schools.

Spain's response to the coronavirus has so far had wide differences between regions due to the country's complex system of sharing power between the central government and regional governments, which control education and health issues. But by declaring a state of emergency, Sanchez's government has the power to take over healthcare and use security forces to enforce orders.

It is only the second time that the government has evoked it since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. The other time was during a 2010 air traffic controllers' strike.

Sanchez warned Friday that the number of infections could reach 10,000 in the coming days in Spain. In response to an appeal made on social media, many residents of the Spanish went to their balconies and windows at 10:00 pm to applaud and cheer the healthcare workers dealing with the crisis.

An eerie calm descended on the Spanish capital on Saturday as people obeyed the strict measures imposed by the regional government. "It is distressing when we are so used to seeing a crowd here," Paco Higueras, a restaurant employee, said as he cast his gaze at the nearly deserted Puerta del Sol square in central Madrid.

The spot, one of the city's main tourist landmarks, is usually bustling on a Saturday. But it was already deserted as people obeyed restrictions already in place in the Madrid region. All major Madrid museums, including the Prado, which displays masterpieces by Francisco Goya and Diego Velazquez; and the Reina Sofia, home to Pablo Picasso's anti-war masterpiece "Guernica", have already closed.

Earlier Saturday, the mayor of Seville announced that the southern city's famous Holy Week processions featuring hooded penitents would be cancelled because of the outbreak of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay homeFrance will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to hel...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirusGeorgia elections officials have delayed the states presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 because of t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA Affected player Gobert pledges 500,000 to virus relief effortFrenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, is donating more than 500,...

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House physician

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours.Last night, after an in-dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020