Left Menu
Development News Edition

Estonia, Lithuania shut borders to foreign visitors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tallinn
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 09:05 IST
Estonia, Lithuania shut borders to foreign visitors

Estonia and Lithuania said Saturday they will shut their borders to most foreign visitors while fellow Baltic EU member Latvia imposed security measures of its own to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. "The government has decided to temporarily reintroduce border controls on the whole border," Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in a government statement.

The measure will apply starting Tuesday in the country of 1.3 million people which has registered 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Only citizens, individuals with residence permits and foreigners with a family member in Estonia will be allowed in but will have to undergo two weeks of isolation.

Foreigners will still be able to pass through Estonia to get to their country provided they show no symptoms of the virus. The same goes for cargo transporters. There are no restrictions on leaving the country.

The government had earlier decided to close down all schools, museums, cinemas, leisure centres, sports clubs and banned all public gatherings until May 1. Fellow Baltic state Lithuania for its part decided to ban foreigners from entering the country of 2.8 million people starting 1000 GMT on Sunday, with the exception of individuals with a residence permit, diplomatic workers and NATO troops.

"Our goal is to delay the spread of the virus as long as possible inside the country and to reduce the negative consequences," Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said Saturday. Freight transport will not be affected, he added.

Lithuania, which has nine confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been on partial lockdown since Friday after the government shut down all schools, kindergartens and universities and banned large public events. From Monday, the ban will also cover most shops, restaurants and pubs, although food delivery will be allowed. The measure does not concern grocery stores and pharmacies.

Skvernelis said his cabinet will approve an economic stimulus plan on Monday worth "at least one billion euros". Neighbour Latvia, with a population of 1.9 million people and 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, said it will suspend all international flights, ferries, buses and trains from Monday.

"Border crossings by private car will continue, as well as international freight and cargo flow," Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits told reporters. Most of the measures will apply for a couple of weeks but will likely be prolonged according to Baltic authorities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Saints' Payton expects free agency delay, changes to draft

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Saturday he expects Wednesdays opening of the 2020 NFL league year, which marks the beginning of free agency, to be delayed due to coronavirus. Most immediately, the start of our league year, w...

Biles takes aim at USA Gymnastics in birthday tweet

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles wants more than good wishes from USA Gymnastics. The US federation wished Biles a happy 23rd birthday on social media on Saturday. Biles -- who also owns 19 world titles and is expected to b...

Soni Razdan pens heartfelt note for birthday girl Alia Bhatt

As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ringed in her 27th birthday on Sunday, she recieved an adorable wish from her mother Soni Razdan. She shared unseen childhood photos of Alia and wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter. The 63-year-old actor to...

Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed here on Sunday morning and the passengers have been quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer. While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020