Pak's Punjab minister triggers controversy for remarks against children with special needs

A minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, who was earlier sacked for his anti-Hindu remarks, again triggered a controversy on Tuesday after he remarked that children with special needs are born due to their "parents' sins". Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan statement drew widespread condemnation even from his own party, which chided him for being insensitive towards special children. Addressing a press conference here, Chohan said: "Handicapped and disabled children are born because of the sins of their parents." Their birth, the minister said, is a "divine 'azaab' (wrath) on corrupt and immoral human beings".

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan sacked Chohan for passing insensitive comments about Hindus. However, he was later reinstated. Chohan's comments about special children drew widespread condemnation across the country. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said: "Special abilities children are our asset, not a liability. Hope better sense prevails among those who want to be ruler." Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "Special children are not 'azaab' but are special human beings to be cared for and loved and allowed to develop their own potential. In fact, no child can ever be an 'azaab' and for anyone to make such a cruel, inhuman statement is absolutely unforgivable and condemnable." Pakistan Human Rights Commission said it is deeply concerned by the statement made by Chohan. "This was irresponsible and callous. More shocking is that he made these remarks in the presence of Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid. Ministers must refrain from making such statements that promote ignorance about disabilities and cause hurt to those who live with them," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.