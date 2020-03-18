EU imposes entry ban for 30 days: Merkel

The European Union will impose an entry ban on travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

Member states "agreed to impose an entry ban" into the bloc, with only nationals of EFTA countries and Britain exempt from the restriction, said Merkel, adding that the bloc was taking "coordinated action to bring back stranded travelers".

