BRIEF-Canada to announce C$27 billion coronavirus economic aid package - government source

Air Canada: * CANADA TO ANNOUNCE C$27 BILLION ECONOMIC AID PACKAGE ON WEDNESDAY TO OFFSET CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - GOVERNMENT SOURCE

* CANADA AID PACKAGE WILL BOOST UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE PAYMENTS, CHILD BENEFITS, PUSH BACK TAX DEADLINES - GOVERNMENT SOURCE * CANADA NOT YET READY TO OFFER AID TO AIRLINES - GOVERNMENT SOURCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

