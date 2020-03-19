Italy reports 475 new deaths due to COVID-19

Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths due to coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide, reported Al Jazeera. The total cases in Italy have now topped 35,000 with virus claiming over 2500 lives in the European country.

Globally, more than 2 lakh people have been infected with the virus while the death toll has crossed 8000. The number of cases of the virus continued to surge with the virus spreading to all states in the US.

According to New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, total positive cases in the New York state are 2,382, including 1,008 new cases. The US State Department said it is suspending routine visa services in most countries.

"In response to #COVID19, @StateDept is suspending routine visa services in most countries. Routine visa services will resume ASAP but we are unable to provide a specific date at this time. Check embassy/consulate websites for current operating status," tweeted U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that the federal government will deploy a US Navy hospital ship to New York city to treat non-coronavirus patients as hospitals been cramped with COVID-19 patients.

Trump said that an additional ship will also be deployed to an undisclosed location on the West Coast as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

