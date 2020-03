March 19 (Reuters) -

* IKEA SAYS UK AND IRELAND STORES TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO CUSTOMERS BY 6PM ON FRIDAY 20TH MARCH Source text: http://bit.ly/39Zt0Rj

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.