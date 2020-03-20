Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-U.S. Department Of State Issues Global Level 4 Health Advisory Due To Impact Of COVID-19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:01 IST
BRIEF-U.S. Department Of State Issues Global Level 4 Health Advisory Due To Impact Of COVID-19

U.S. Department Of State:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE ISSUES GLOBAL LEVEL 4 HEALTH ADVISORY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 - WEBSITE

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE - ADVISES U.S. CITIZENS TO AVOID ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DUE TO THE GLOBAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text: (https://bit.ly/2U4ydBM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today, he said while addressing a press conf...

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...

My whole life has been a miracle: Rajinikanth

From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth says he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles. While working in the Bangalore Transport Service, Rajinikanth bega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020