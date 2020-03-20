BRIEF-U.S. Department Of State Issues Global Level 4 Health Advisory Due To Impact Of COVID-19

U.S. Department Of State:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE ISSUES GLOBAL LEVEL 4 HEALTH ADVISORY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 - WEBSITE

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE - ADVISES U.S. CITIZENS TO AVOID ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DUE TO THE GLOBAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text: (https://bit.ly/2U4ydBM)

