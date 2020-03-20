Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's virus toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:39 IST
Italy's virus toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy on Friday reported a record 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and saw its world-leading toll surpass 4,000 despite government efforts to stem the pandemic's spread. The Mediterranean country's daily death rate is now higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan's Hubei province.

Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday. Italy has seen more than 1,500 fatalities from COVID-19 in the past three days alone.

It has now recorded the five highest one-day tolls officially registered around the world. Italy's total number of deaths now stands and 4,032. Infections rose by nearly 6,000 to 47,021.

The nation of 60 million currently accounts for 36.6 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths. "There are so many people walking around who have the virus and who are at risk of infecting others," Matteo Bassetti, the director of the infectious diseases department at Genoa's San Martino clinic, told Italy's AGI news agency.

"The 40,000 cases we are talking about could actually be 100 times higher." The Italian government intends to extend a ban on public gatherings and the shutdown of almost all businesses past their March 25 deadline. Regional leaders and city mayors are urging the Italian government to adopt even tougher restrictions such as a ban on outdoor exercises and the closure of all stores on Sundays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020