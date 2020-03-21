Left Menu
Development News Edition

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than 3,200 people and killed over 160.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 05:19 IST
As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], Mar 21 (Sputnik/ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than 3,200 people and killed over 160. "Following an agreement between all the four nations of the United Kingdom, all devolved administrations, we are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow," Johnson said at a news conference in London.

Johnson went on to instruct night clubs, theaters, gyms and other leisure centers to follow the same instructions. The prime minister added that the measures will be reviewed every month accordingly.

On Thursday, Johnson had outlined a three-month timescale to turn the tide on the spread of the coronavirus on UK soil before ordering schools and universities closed. The World Health Organization last week declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, but the UK government was slow to implement measures, reportedly unwilling to exact "draconian" measures on their populations. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong says rise in imported coronavirus cases could trigger community outbreak

Hong Kong said on Saturday a surge in imported cases of coronavirus would likely lead to a community outbreak and pile pressure on the citys already stretched healthcare system.The government also said it would postpone university entrance ...

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York, and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and N...

'Never forget - precautions not panic': PM appeals countrymen on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the countrymen not to panic in wake of coronavirus spread and take precautions to prevent any risk to their lives from the lethal infection. Never forget - precautions not panic It is not only ...

Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel's comeback

Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing. Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020