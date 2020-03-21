Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 emergency fund will help those in need: Bhutan PM

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday lauded the initiative of creating a COVID-19 emergency fund, saying it will "be of huge help" for those in need.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thimphu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 10:56 IST
COVID-19 emergency fund will help those in need: Bhutan PM
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday lauded the initiative of creating a COVID-19 emergency fund, saying it will "be of huge help" for those in need. Bhutan has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus threat in the region.

Modi on Friday appreciated his Bhutanese counterpart for the monetary contributions. "Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. It is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against Coronavirus," the Prime Minister tweeted. Replying to Modi's tweet, Tshering said, "Thank you. The amount may be small but it is contributed with lots of prayers and affection from all Bhutanese for the larger interest of the people in the region. This noble initiative of PM @narendramodi will be of huge help to those more needy."

Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the region. On March 15, Modi, during his interaction with leaders of SAARC countries through video conferencing, had proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares, and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a comb...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020