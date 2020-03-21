Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Pak surge to 510

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:37 IST
Coronavirus cases in Pak surge to 510
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday surged to 510 as more pilgrims who returned from Iran tested positive for the deadly virus even as the death toll remained three in the country. Pakistan confirmed the third casualty from the virus in Karachi on Friday, two days after two men both pilgrims returning from Iran and Saudi Arabia died of the coronavirus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The 70-year-old who died in Karachi was a cancer survivor. He had other medical problems like hypertension and diabetes but did not have any travel or contact history, officials said.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has risen to 510 with 267 cases in Sindh; 92 in Balochistan; 96 in Punjab; 23 in K-P; 21 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 10 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the worst-affected Sindh province 15 new cases were reported on Saturday, the provincial health minister said.

Karachi's Expo Centre has been turned into a field hospital for the patients. Karachi airport has started screening passengers on domestic flights. The travelers will have to go through screening procedures before boarding and after disembarking from the flights. Pakistan, despite its close proximity to China, remained unscathed by the virus until February 26 when a man from Karachi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Express Tribune reported. The man, in his twenties, had returned from Iran, which is also one of the worst-hit countries.

After a brief pause following the first case, COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp surge as more pilgrims returning from Iran tested positive despite the fact that they were quarantined for 14 days at the Pak-Iran border crossing of Taftan in Balochistan, the Express Tribune reported. Amid an imminent threat of the spread of coronavirus, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the release of under-trial prisoners detained in Rawalpindi's overcrowded Adiala jail in minor crimes and directed the Islamabad police not to make arrest in petty matters, the Dawn reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the first meeting of its Crisis Management Committee on March 24. The government has exempted the import of 61 diagnostic support and personal protective equipment from all duties and taxes for a period of three months in order to reduce the rising prices in the domestic market.

The government has also allowed the use of the non-utilised amount of the World Bank-funded projects worth USD 40 million for the purchase of COVID-19 equipment. Eleven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, taking the provincial total to 92. The provincial government has decided to impose a 21-day partial lockdown across the province to control the spread of highly contagious disease.

Under the lockdown, which is similar to the restrictions imposed by the Sindh government, all major shopping centers, markets, and food restaurants will remain closed. However, food delivery will be allowed during the lockdown. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday said people should self-quarantine for at least another 45 days to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares, and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a comb...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020