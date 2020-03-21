PIA suspends international flights amid coronavirus crisis

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday suspended all international flights till March 28 as coronavirus cases in the country reached 501. A spokesperson for the PIA confirmed that the national carrier has decided to suspend all international flights on directives from the government, Dawn reported.

According to the spokesperson, the decision will become effective at 8 pm on March 21 and international flights will resume on March 28. There have been three COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan so far and the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 501, Geo News reported. Sindh is the worst-hit province with 252 cases.

Analysts have suggested a complete lockdown of Pakistan, including suspension of flights in view of the increase in the number of infections. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to impose the lockdown, saying the country can not afford it. (ANI)

