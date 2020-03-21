Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIA suspends international flights amid coronavirus crisis

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday suspended all international flights till March 28 as coronavirus cases in the country reached 501.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:03 IST
PIA suspends international flights amid coronavirus crisis
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday suspended all international flights till March 28 as coronavirus cases in the country reached 501. A spokesperson for the PIA confirmed that the national carrier has decided to suspend all international flights on directives from the government, Dawn reported.

According to the spokesperson, the decision will become effective at 8 pm on March 21 and international flights will resume on March 28. There have been three COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan so far and the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 501, Geo News reported. Sindh is the worst-hit province with 252 cases.

Analysts have suggested a complete lockdown of Pakistan, including suspension of flights in view of the increase in the number of infections. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to impose the lockdown, saying the country can not afford it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter. A three-judge bench of Justice Sanjay...

Eurovision looking at alternatives for cancelled song contest

The organizers of the Eurovision song contest are looking to stage an alternative to their canceled event sometime this year, in the form of a television show or through its online platforms. The European Broadcasting Union, which decided o...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 1720 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-VIRUS-TENNIS-PLAYERS Indian tennis players work on future ventures during COVID-19 forced break By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 21 PTI Swinging the racquet ...

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares, and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a comb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020