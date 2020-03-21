Left Menu
People News Roundup: Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81; actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus and more

'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells Britons

Britain's Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hailed health workers battling the outbreak. Everyone had a part to play, said William, second-in-line to the throne, after a visit on Thursday with his wife Kate to a call centre in Croydon, south London, where ambulance staff handle non-emergency "111" calls to the National Health Service (NHS).

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

