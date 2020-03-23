Left Menu
Pakistan's Interior Ministry allows troop deployment to tackle COVID-19

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan on Monday issued an order allowing the deployment of armed forces in all four provinces including the national capital city of Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:12 IST
Pakistan has so far reported 804 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and six deaths.. Image Credit: ANI

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan on Monday issued an order allowing the deployment of armed forces in all four provinces including the national capital city of Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The decision has been made under Section 245 (functions of armed forces) of the Constitution and Section 131(A) (power to use military force for public security and maintenance of law and order) of the CrPC.

Separate notifications have been issued by the Interior Ministry, approving the request made by the administrations of all provinces and territories. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Education, Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that he is asymptomatic and is going under voluntary self-isolation at home and will continue to serve the province from quarantine. PoK on Monday imposed a lockdown for three weeks as the coronavirus cases in the region rose to 72.

PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed starting midnight on Monday, Dawn reported. Amid the lockdown, people will not be allowed to travel or go outside unnecessarily; transport will be suspended. One person from each family will be allowed to go out to purchase food.

Special passes will be issued to the people for travelling in unavoidable circumstances. PoK has also announced a three-week complete lockdown. Punjab has imposed a 14-day partial lockdown, closing down parks and public places. Punjab province has reported 225 cases, second highest.

Pakistan has so far reported 804 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and six deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

