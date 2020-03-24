Left Menu
People News Roundup: Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech; Charles Barkley found negative and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter. "Apropos of Nothing," was released nationwide, Arcade Publishing said in a statement.

Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative

Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative Charles Barkley tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus on March 12.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

