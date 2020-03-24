Left Menu
Suning, Team WE rise in LPL standings

  Updated: 24-03-2020 23:51 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:51 IST
Suning and Team WE solidified their spots in the top 10 in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings with victories on Tuesday. Suning moved into eighth place with its win over LNG Esports, and Team WE climbed to ninth place by defeating Rogue Warriors. Both matches were 2-1 victories.

Week 4 continues Wednesday with three matches: --Victory Five vs. Oh My God

--Top Esports vs. JD Gaming --Bilibili Gaming vs. FunPlus Phoenix

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams' headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play. The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. eStar, 7-1, 74 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, 71 percent

3. JD Gaming, 5-2, 71 percent 5. Oh My God, 4-2, 60 percent

6. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent 7. LNG Esports, 4-3, 53 percent

8. Suning, 4-3, 53 percent 9. Team WE, 4-3, 53 percent

10. Top Esports, 4-3, 50 percent 11. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 3-5, 42 percent 13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 37 percent

14. Vici Gaming, 2-6, 38 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 1-5, 33 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, 20 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-6, 8 percent

--Field Level Media

