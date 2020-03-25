Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had new coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:01 IST
Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had new coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted the new coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms following a trip to central Europe. "Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms... I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," the teenage climate champion said in an Instagram post.

Thunberg said the symptoms emerged after she returned from a trip around central Europe, and that she and her father had isolated themselves as a precaution. As of Tuesday, Sweden had reported 2,272 confirmed cases, but only those with severe symptoms in need of hospital care and staff working with at-risk groups are tested.

Therefore, Thunberg said she had not been tested, but said "it's extremely likely" that she had it, "given the combined symptoms and circumstances." The 17-year-old also said she had now "basically recovered," but cautioned others, saying she "almost didn't feel ill." She warned that others, especially young people, only experiencing mild symptoms might not know "they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups." "We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others," she said. In early March, Thunberg, who spearheaded the "school strike for climate" movement, called for a digital protest so as to avoid large gatherings that could exacerbate the spread of the new coronavirus.

She had invited activists to post photos of themselves with the word #ClimateStrikeOnline every Friday instead of attending demonstrations in the streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday

Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 10.30 am at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with th...

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business was being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with weaker sales of advertising that make up nearly all the social networks revenue even as more users spend time on its apps during lockdowns.We dont mon...

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020