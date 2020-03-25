Team Aster quarantined following COVID-19 exposure

Finally back home more than two weeks after winning the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor in Ukraine, four members of Team Aster are now in quarantine in China after exposure to a person with COVID-19. Kee Chyuan "ChYuaN" Ng revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, stating that government officials informed the players that someone on their flight back from Finland tested positive for the coronavirus at the heart of a global pandemic that has brought much of the globe's sports and finances to a halt.

"We were informed by government officials that someone on our flight back from Finland has been tested positive for COVID-19," ChYuaN tweeted. "All 4 of us except SCCC will be under quarantine in a designated centre in isolation. "Since we got back from Kyiv, we've been under home quarantine, therefore we're only going to be there until the 29th.

"We've done our part to take necessary safety precaution while traveling. Hopefully, there'll be a silver lining to this unfortunate situation." Along with ChYuan, Lin "Xxs" Jing, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao and captain Pan "Fade" Yi will be quarantined. Song "Sccc" Chun took a different flight home and is not quarantined.

After winning the Ukraine Minor, members of Team Aster were stranded in Kiev because of issues getting their U.S. visas approved. Winning the Ukraine Minor qualified Team Aster for the ESL One Los Angeles Major. As Team Aster was still waiting for visa approval, ESL postponed the Los Angeles Major because of COVID-19. Team Aster is one of eight teams invited to compete in the Chinese DOTA2 Professional Association, with its first game scheduled for April 1. The online league was created in the wake of the coronavirus-related postponements.

