Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Aster quarantined following COVID-19 exposure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:31 IST
Team Aster quarantined following COVID-19 exposure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Finally back home more than two weeks after winning the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor in Ukraine, four members of Team Aster are now in quarantine in China after exposure to a person with COVID-19. Kee Chyuan "ChYuaN" Ng revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, stating that government officials informed the players that someone on their flight back from Finland tested positive for the coronavirus at the heart of a global pandemic that has brought much of the globe's sports and finances to a halt.

"We were informed by government officials that someone on our flight back from Finland has been tested positive for COVID-19," ChYuaN tweeted. "All 4 of us except SCCC will be under quarantine in a designated centre in isolation. "Since we got back from Kyiv, we've been under home quarantine, therefore we're only going to be there until the 29th.

"We've done our part to take necessary safety precaution while traveling. Hopefully, there'll be a silver lining to this unfortunate situation." Along with ChYuan, Lin "Xxs" Jing, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao and captain Pan "Fade" Yi will be quarantined. Song "Sccc" Chun took a different flight home and is not quarantined.

After winning the Ukraine Minor, members of Team Aster were stranded in Kiev because of issues getting their U.S. visas approved. Winning the Ukraine Minor qualified Team Aster for the ESL One Los Angeles Major. As Team Aster was still waiting for visa approval, ESL postponed the Los Angeles Major because of COVID-19. Team Aster is one of eight teams invited to compete in the Chinese DOTA2 Professional Association, with its first game scheduled for April 1. The online league was created in the wake of the coronavirus-related postponements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico asks Spain to extradite jailed ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya - source

Mexicos government has formally requested that Spain extradite the former chief executive of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, to face corruption charges at home, a Mexican foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.Emilio Lozoya...

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst-hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday

Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 10.30 am at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020