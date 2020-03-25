Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi king to chair G20 video talks on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 04:30 IST
Saudi king to chair G20 video talks on coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference.

"King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," said a statement released by Riyadh early Wednesday. Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following some criticism that the group has been slow to address the global crisis.

The G20 members will be joined by leaders from other affected countries including Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland. Leaders from international organisations such as the United Nations, World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) will also participate.

France and China on Tuesday supported the idea as the global toll from COVID-19 had surged close to 16,000 and over 1.7 billion people were confined to their homes. The announcement of the summit comes as fears grow that the virus-wracked world economy will plunge into recession, which means a minimum of two successive quarters of economic contraction.

Saudi Arabia itself has reported 767 coronavirus infections -- the highest in the Gulf -- and faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices. The Saudi presidency is set to see it host world leaders for a summit in Riyadh from November 21 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. could be next virus epicenter as India locks down, global recession loomsThe United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organizatio...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lockheed gets 932 million Pentagon contract for THAAD interceptorsLockheed Martin Corp was awarded a 932 million Pentagon contract on Tuesday for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of...

Report: Packers reach deal with WR Funchess

Free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Funchess sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Game 1 of last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He ha...

Panama extends curfew due to coronavirus, requires full-day quarantine

Panamas President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday he would extend a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday.He did not specify how long the measure woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020