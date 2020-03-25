Rajnath Singh condemns 'extremely reprehensible' terror attack on Kabul gurdwara

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condemned the "extremely reprehensible" terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in which 27 people were killed. He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

"The terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul is extremely reprehensible. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous act against humanity. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh tweeted. The gurudwara was attacked by four terrorists including a suicide bomber. At least 27 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in the terror attack in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to those killed in the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

