Nepal reports third coronavirus positive case

Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus in a 32-year-old man who returned from Qatar as the government has announced a week-long nationwide lockdown to battle the pandemic. The man had returned to home from Qatar on a flight on March 19, according to Health Ministry officials. “Our laboratory confirmed the positive case yesterday night,” National Public Health Laboratory spokesperson Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

said on Wednesday. The man is currently in isolation at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital here. This is Nepal’s third confirmed case of COVID-19. Earlier, on Sunday, a 19-year-old Nepali student who had returned from France via Qatar had tested positive for the coronavirus. In January, a 31-year-old Nepali student who had returned from Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province in China had tested positive. The man recovered and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The government mandated week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus entered second day on Wednesday. Markets remained closed and roads wore a deserted look barring the vehicles of security personnel. However, the government has decided to open grocery shops in day time to facilitate consumers to purchase daily necessity goods. The government has already closed its borders with India and China for a week starting Monday. Meanwhile, Police in Birgunj of Parsa district bordering Raxaul of India have detained 52 people on Tuesday midnight after finding that they travelled to the city from Kathmandu hiding in a container during the lockdown.

