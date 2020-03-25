Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' on gurdwara in Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:21 IST
Pak condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' on gurdwara in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" carried out by the Islamic State on a prominent gurdwara in Afghanistan that claimed at least 25 lives. "Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The IS terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in the heart of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building. At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when heavily armed suicide bombers blasted their way into the gurdwara. Terming it as a "heinous terrorist attack", the Foreign Office said, "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan." The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19 to shave Rs 40k cr daily off economy; Q4 growth seen at 1.5-2.5%: Care Ratings

If the 21-day long national lockdown leads to 80 per cent production loss, the economy will take a hit of Rs 35,000-40,000 crore on a daily basis, shaving off Rs 6.3-7.2 lakh crore cumulatively, says Care Ratings. The assessment is based on...

Unprecedented $2 trillion U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill poised for Senate vote

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly. Top aides to Republican President Donald Tru...

UN launches COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan for vulnerable countries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched today USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the worlds most vulnerable countries which are already in the midst of humanitar...

Baijal assigns nodal officers to address grievances of providers of essential goods, services

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday assigned two officers as nodal officers to address the grievances of providers of essential goods and services, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020