Pak condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' on gurdwara in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" carried out by the Islamic State on a prominent gurdwara in Afghanistan that claimed at least 25 lives. "Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The IS terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in the heart of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building. At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when heavily armed suicide bombers blasted their way into the gurdwara. Terming it as a "heinous terrorist attack", the Foreign Office said, "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan." The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times, it said.

