Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand bars entry as state of emergency bites

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:59 IST
Thailand bars entry as state of emergency bites

Thailand barred entry into the kingdom late on Wednesday, enacting sweeping emergency powers in a bid to stem the local spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The measures, which stopped short of a full lockdown after days of vacillation by the government, are a hammer blow to the country's vital tourism sector.

Tens of thousands of travellers remain in the kingdom, facing uncertainty with airlines in chaos and restrictions on return to their countries. Bangkok, a city of 10 million, was hushed Wednesday as shops and restaurants shuttered, and Buddhist monks seated a metre apart led an anti-virus prayer session televised nationwide.

But social media showed thousands of foreigners jammed in chaotic lines at the capital's immigration office to file for visa extensions. The Royal Gazette announced Wednesday night that authorities would "close all checkpoints and gates" for its land borders, while entry by air and ship will also be halted.

Diplomats and returning Thais who have health certificates will still be allowed to return. All gatherings are also outlawed, and authorities have asked vulnerable people -- like the elderly -- stay home.

But festive ceremonies, like weddings or family activities, may continue under rules issued by the government. Authorities also banned "reports of untrue news which could lead to fear", under penalty of up to two years in prison.

The state of emergency will continue until April 30. Thailand currently has 934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The highly infectious virus has killed more 18,000 globally, spurring governments to introduce harsh measures forbidding citizens from leaving their homes. The kingdom was the first country to confirm a case outside China in January, but incremental measures were taken due to its flagging economy's reliance on tourism.

The tripling in cases over the past week has sent Thais in a panic, and many have taken to social media to criticise the government's spotty containment measures. Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha warned earlier Wednesday against sharing "fake news" -- a rebuke coming days after a man was arrested for a Facebook post complaining of lax airport checks.

Thailand has in the past enacted emergency laws to quell political riots, which critics say could be used to muzzle the press..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Higher-rated yields tick up as U.S. fiscal boost soothes nerves

Most euro zone bond yields edged higher on Wednesday after policymakers in Europe and the United States approved extraordinary measures to lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis, although stock markets suffered some losses.The closely-...

Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills

Spanish Football Federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales on Wednesday announced lines of credit for lower-level clubs in difficulty because of the coronavirus pandemic and repeated that he hoped the season could be completed. He also told a...

Delhi Police sets up 24X7 helpline number to address queries on lockdown

The Delhi Police has launched a 24-hour helpline number for city residents to address their queries on the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 2...

Bosch says suspension of its operations to continue beyond March 31

Bosch on Wednesday said the suspension of operations at its plants will continue beyond March 31 till further notice. Its plants are situated at Bengaluru, Naganathapura and Bidadi in Karnataka Nashik in Maharashtra Jaipur in Rajasthan and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020