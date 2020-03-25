LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend with Week 8 of the scheduled nine-week regular season.

The decision also had been made to move the Spring Finals from Texas to Riot's Los Angeles studio. With California now under a stay-at-home order, the remainder of the Spring Split will continue to be held online. "With the local and state guidelines to stay at home and slow the spread of COVID-19, we wanted to confirm that like the remainder of the regular season and the rest of Playoffs, the 2020 LCS Spring Finals will take place online," LCS commissioner Chris Greeley said in a statement. "We're still planning on making the 2020 LCS Finals a memorable and exciting event for our teams, players, and fans on April 18 and 19.

Cloud9 lead the regular-season standings with a 15-1 record, with the next closest teams being 9-7. After the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, the top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, now set for April 4-19.

The playoff champion earns a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. The MSI was moved to July 3-19, with the location yet to be announced. Week 9 kicks off Saturday with five matches:

--100 Thieves vs. Team SoloMid --Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

--FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid --Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--Dignitas vs. Immortals 2020 LCS Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 15-1 T2. Evil Geniuses, 9-7

T2. FlyQuest, 9-7 T2. Team SoloMid, 9-7

T5. 100 Thieves, 8-8 T5. Immortals, 8-8

7. Team Liquid, 7-9 T8. Dignitas, 6-10

T8. Golden Guardians, 6-10 10. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-13

