PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss measures to contain Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed measures introduced in both the countries to counter the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Russia due to coronavirus Pandemic, expressed good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from it and hoped that Russia's efforts led by Russian President to fight the disease would be successful.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and expressed the hope that the same would continue. Russian President Putin has assured all help in this regard.

"President Putin and Prime Minister Modi expressed mutual gratitude for efforts undertaken to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia," the statement from the Russian Embassy in India said. According to the statement, both the leaders also agreed to strengthen the coordination of efforts in the fight against the coronavirus threat. (ANI)

