PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss measures to contain Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed measures introduced in both the countries to counter the spread of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed measures introduced in both the countries to counter the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Russia due to coronavirus Pandemic, expressed good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from it and hoped that Russia's efforts led by Russian President to fight the disease would be successful.
Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and expressed the hope that the same would continue. Russian President Putin has assured all help in this regard.
"President Putin and Prime Minister Modi expressed mutual gratitude for efforts undertaken to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia," the statement from the Russian Embassy in India said. According to the statement, both the leaders also agreed to strengthen the coordination of efforts in the fight against the coronavirus threat. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Indian
ALSO READ
After meeting PM Narendra Modi, disgruntled Cong leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves his residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia says country's future totally secure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands.
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.