Wukong to be disabled in LEC play

Riot Games is disabling champion Wukong for the remainder of the 2020 League of Legends European Championship Spring Split, with other regions likely to be impacted as well. Wukong was recently retooled and players haven't had enough time to practice with the new version, according to a report by Dot Esports on Wednesday.

Play is ongoing in the North America Legends Championship Series, the League of Legends Champions Korea and the League of Legends Pro League in China, and Wukong could also be shelved there. Because of the coronavirus, league play has moved online. The winners of each league will earn a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. The MSI was moved to July 3-19, with the location yet to be announced.

The LEC resumes play on Friday.

